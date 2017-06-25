Assortment of bullets for sale A dear friend of mine recently passed away. He was an avid handloader. I promised him before he died that I would help sell what supplies he had and give the money to his widow. I have attempted to keep the prices around 50% of new. Shipping will be extra but will attempt to ship in USPS boxes if at all possible to keep cost low. Here goes:



22 cal

Speer 52 gr HP 75 $12



25 cal



Nosler 100 gr Ballistic Tip 50 $12

Rem ?? 120 gr SPFB 14 $5



270 cal

Nosler 130 gr PT 134 $45

140 gr Fail Safe 50 $20

150 gr PT Gold 100 $40

Hornady 130 gr Interbond 200 $60



Speer 130 gr SPFB 100 $15

130 gr Grand Slam 86 $30

150 gr BTSP 50 $12

150 gr Grand Slam 49 $20



7mm



Speer 130 gr BTSP 100 $15

175 gr Grand Slam 100 $50



Nosler 140 gr PT 38 $15

140 gr Ballistic Silver Tip 50 $17

140 gr Fail Safe 50 $20

150 gr Ballistic Silver Tip 50 $17

150 gr PT 50 $20

160 gr Fail safe 100 $40



30 cal

Nosler



165 gr Fail Safe 50 $20

180 gr Accubond 50 $20



Hornady 165 gr Interbond 100 $30



8MM



Barnes 180 gr X 40 $12

Hornady 220 gr IL 100 $20



375 cal

Hornady 300 gr RNSP 50 $20





I will be checking this post daily.



Thanks



Jimbeaux