|
Assortment of bullets for sale
A dear friend of mine recently passed away. He was an avid handloader. I promised him before he died that I would help sell what supplies he had and give the money to his widow. I have attempted to keep the prices around 50% of new. Shipping will be extra but will attempt to ship in USPS boxes if at all possible to keep cost low. Here goes:
22 cal
Speer 52 gr HP 75 $12
25 cal
Nosler 100 gr Ballistic Tip 50 $12
Rem ?? 120 gr SPFB 14 $5
270 cal
Nosler 130 gr PT 134 $45
140 gr Fail Safe 50 $20
150 gr PT Gold 100 $40
Hornady 130 gr Interbond 200 $60
Speer 130 gr SPFB 100 $15
130 gr Grand Slam 86 $30
150 gr BTSP 50 $12
150 gr Grand Slam 49 $20
7mm
Speer 130 gr BTSP 100 $15
175 gr Grand Slam 100 $50
Nosler 140 gr PT 38 $15
140 gr Ballistic Silver Tip 50 $17
140 gr Fail Safe 50 $20
150 gr Ballistic Silver Tip 50 $17
150 gr PT 50 $20
160 gr Fail safe 100 $40
30 cal
Nosler
165 gr Fail Safe 50 $20
180 gr Accubond 50 $20
Hornady 165 gr Interbond 100 $30
8MM
Barnes 180 gr X 40 $12
Hornady 220 gr IL 100 $20
375 cal
Hornady 300 gr RNSP 50 $20
I will be checking this post daily.
Thanks
Jimbeaux