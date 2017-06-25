Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Assortment of bullets for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Assortment of bullets for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 12:20 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 22
Assortment of bullets for sale
A dear friend of mine recently passed away. He was an avid handloader. I promised him before he died that I would help sell what supplies he had and give the money to his widow. I have attempted to keep the prices around 50% of new. Shipping will be extra but will attempt to ship in USPS boxes if at all possible to keep cost low. Here goes:

22 cal
Speer 52 gr HP 75 $12

25 cal

Nosler 100 gr Ballistic Tip 50 $12
Rem ?? 120 gr SPFB 14 $5

270 cal
Nosler 130 gr PT 134 $45
140 gr Fail Safe 50 $20
150 gr PT Gold 100 $40
Hornady 130 gr Interbond 200 $60

Speer 130 gr SPFB 100 $15
130 gr Grand Slam 86 $30
150 gr BTSP 50 $12
150 gr Grand Slam 49 $20

7mm

Speer 130 gr BTSP 100 $15
175 gr Grand Slam 100 $50

Nosler 140 gr PT 38 $15
140 gr Ballistic Silver Tip 50 $17
140 gr Fail Safe 50 $20
150 gr Ballistic Silver Tip 50 $17
150 gr PT 50 $20
160 gr Fail safe 100 $40

30 cal
Nosler

165 gr Fail Safe 50 $20
180 gr Accubond 50 $20

Hornady 165 gr Interbond 100 $30

8MM

Barnes 180 gr X 40 $12
Hornady 220 gr IL 100 $20

375 cal
Hornady 300 gr RNSP 50 $20


I will be checking this post daily.

Thanks

Jimbeaux
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Hornady 7MM 175 gr ELD-X | 6.5mm-284 Norma Lapua Brass, Redding Type S Bushing Dies and 6.5mm Bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:57 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC