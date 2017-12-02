Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Anyone using Hex-Boron nitride bullet coating?
  #1  
Unread 02-12-2017, 09:35 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 760
Anyone using Hex-Boron nitride bullet coating?
Over on the 6.5 Creedmoor site some are using Hbn coating instead of moly di-sulfide because it gives better velocity and barrels run cooler (due to less friction, I imagine).

Anyone here using Hbn?

I'm likely going to try it. The word is that the lowest cost good tumbler is a dual drum tumbler from Harbor Freight for around $60.
And BBs are needed to add to the Hbn powder to mix things up for more thorough coating.

There is a thread on this at the 6.5 Creedmoor site.

If you are using Hbn what's your source for the powder?

Eric B.
  #2  
Unread 02-12-2017, 10:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 424
Re: Anyone using Hex-Boron nitride bullet coating?
There have been some lengthy threads on this topic in the past, but nothing too recent that I remember. I have started using it. I haven't used it enough to give you much specific data, unfortunately. I can tell you that it does indeed reduce pressure, allowing you to use a bit more powder.

To apply it to the bullets I just use a regular vibratory case tumbler. I'm not sure if a rotary tumbler would work or not. You need a good amount of energy to impact plate the bullets. Here's what I do: I make sure the bullets are clean and free of oily residue, and I heat them in a 180 degree oven for about 20 minutes. Then they go into a plastic pill bottle with about 1/8 to 1/4 tsp HBN (fairly large pill bottle), and straight into the tumbler. I don't use any media, just place the bottle in the tumbler. After about 90 minutes they're coated. Some people use BBs but I never have.

HBN is also an excellent neck lube for seating bullets. I put a little on a Q-tip and apply it inside the neck.

WS2 (tungsten disulfide) has similar properties to HBN. It makes the bullets turn black, which is pretty cool, but it can also be messier due to the black color. HBN is white and leaves the bullets looking kind of frosty.
  #3  
Unread 02-12-2017, 10:46 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 760
Re: Anyone using Hex-Boron nitride bullet coating?
e.m.,

thanks for the info. I have a vibrating tumbler for case cleaning. I may get the Harbor Freight two drum tumbler to keep the case cleaner clean of Hbn powder in case the plastic jar of bullets and Hbn leaks or opens up. What's your experience with that?

Eric B.
