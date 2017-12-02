Re: Anyone using Hex-Boron nitride bullet coating? There have been some lengthy threads on this topic in the past, but nothing too recent that I remember. I have started using it. I haven't used it enough to give you much specific data, unfortunately. I can tell you that it does indeed reduce pressure, allowing you to use a bit more powder.



To apply it to the bullets I just use a regular vibratory case tumbler. I'm not sure if a rotary tumbler would work or not. You need a good amount of energy to impact plate the bullets. Here's what I do: I make sure the bullets are clean and free of oily residue, and I heat them in a 180 degree oven for about 20 minutes. Then they go into a plastic pill bottle with about 1/8 to 1/4 tsp HBN (fairly large pill bottle), and straight into the tumbler. I don't use any media, just place the bottle in the tumbler. After about 90 minutes they're coated. Some people use BBs but I never have.



HBN is also an excellent neck lube for seating bullets. I put a little on a Q-tip and apply it inside the neck.



WS2 (tungsten disulfide) has similar properties to HBN. It makes the bullets turn black, which is pretty cool, but it can also be messier due to the black color. HBN is white and leaves the bullets looking kind of frosty.