Ab and ablr
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:46 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Methow, Wa
Posts: 106
Ab and ablr
Wondering about nosler accubond and accubond long range bullets. Are these bullets made of the same jacket and lead components? Is it reasonable to say the only differences in the two is the design and length which is giving the ablr a higher bc? Are the jackets made of the same copper alloy? Wondering why down range impact performance has been stated to be so different.
There's been talk of the ablr not performing as well as expected. My guess it's because of it's length. It would perform best with a 8" twist barrel?
