7mm weatherby brass and ammo
Unread 03-24-2017, 09:21 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 22
7mm weatherby brass and ammo
For sale 7mm weatherby
30 once fired federal nickel brass
65 once fired weatherby brass
45 once fired frontier brass
Ammo
67 federal 160 gr trophy bonded bear claw
50 hornady 175 gr interlock.

I would like to sell all together

117 rounds of factory ammo
140 once fired brass
Pm me with reasonable offers thanks
