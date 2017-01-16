     close
7mm STW brass F/S
01-16-2017, 05:03 PM
sll
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2002
Location: Tennessee
Posts: 164
7mm STW brass F/S
Total of 51 pieces of fired brass....(31) Federal and (20) Winchester. $50 TYD.
