7mm RUM factory brass!
Unread 06-07-2017, 08:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Windsor, CO. USA
Posts: 271
7mm RUM factory brass!
I've got three 50 round bags of 7mm RUM brass for sale. I can't find any new in bag Remington factory brass, however Nosler and Norma seem to be selling these for upwards of $2.00 per round.

I'll let these go for $100/bag. PM me and I can send pics if you'd like.

Hicks
Unread 06-07-2017, 08:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Windsor, CO. USA
Posts: 271
Re: 7mm RUM factory brass!
Shipped to your address of course.
