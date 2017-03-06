Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
7mm RUM brass
7mm RUM brass
#
1
06-03-2017, 08:47 AM
Troymn
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Zumbro Falls MN
Posts: 25
7mm RUM brass
I have 8 boxes of new Norma 7mm Remington Ultra Magnum brass for sale. 25 count boxes. 200 brass
all new, 7 boxes unopened 1 box seated two bullets for c.o.a.l. measurements.
sell all as one lot $375
