7mm RUM Brass
7mm RUM Brass
04-26-2017, 03:52 PM
BB28MX
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 53
7mm RUM Brass
I have 58 pieces of Nosler Custom 7mm RUM brass unshot. $100 shipped OBO
