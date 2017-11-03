Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7mm RM factory ammo
Unread 03-11-2017, 07:48 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 55
7mm RM factory ammo
97 rds. factory 7mm RM ammo.
2 (20) rd. boxes of Federal Premium 160 gr. Nosler Partition.
2 (20) rd. boxes of Remington 150 gr. Core Lokt.
1 (17) rd. box of Remington Premier 150 gr. Swift Scirocco.

$100 shipped to the lower 48. Payment by USPMO only.
