7mm RM factory ammo 97 rds. factory 7mm RM ammo.

2 (20) rd. boxes of Federal Premium 160 gr. Nosler Partition.

2 (20) rd. boxes of Remington 150 gr. Core Lokt.

1 (17) rd. box of Remington Premier 150 gr. Swift Scirocco.



$100 shipped to the lower 48. Payment by USPMO only.