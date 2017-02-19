Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-19-2017, 11:48 PM
Willys46
Gold Member
Join Date: Oct 2006
Location: Oregon City, OR
Posts: 508
7mm R.E.M. Mag NORMA brass FS
I have 115 new unfired Norma 7mm R.E.M. Mag brass. It is head stamped 7 mm R.E.M. Mag, but was made for weartherby. It's stamped weatherby.
No this is NOT 7 mm weatherby brass.
Looking for 100.00 shipped.
I had 300 but found out 200 will last me a lifetime.
I will text pictures if needed.
Pm me for contact info.
