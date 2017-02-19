7mm R.E.M. Mag NORMA brass FS I have 115 new unfired Norma 7mm R.E.M. Mag brass. It is head stamped 7 mm R.E.M. Mag, but was made for weartherby. It's stamped weatherby.



No this is NOT 7 mm weatherby brass.



Looking for 100.00 shipped.



I had 300 but found out 200 will last me a lifetime.



I will text pictures if needed.



Pm me for contact info.



Willys46