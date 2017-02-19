Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 7mm R.E.M. Mag NORMA brass FS
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7mm R.E.M. Mag NORMA brass FS
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-19-2017, 11:48 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2006
Location: Oregon City, OR
Posts: 508
7mm R.E.M. Mag NORMA brass FS
I have 115 new unfired Norma 7mm R.E.M. Mag brass. It is head stamped 7 mm R.E.M. Mag, but was made for weartherby. It's stamped weatherby.

No this is NOT 7 mm weatherby brass.

Looking for 100.00 shipped.

I had 300 but found out 200 will last me a lifetime.

I will text pictures if needed.

Pm me for contact info.

Willys46
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Berger 105 VLD's | WTS Norma 270wsm brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:29 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC