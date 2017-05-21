Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



7mm premium bullets fs- Nosler, Berger, Barnes
Unread 05-21-2017, 09:01 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 119
7mm premium bullets fs- Nosler, Berger, Barnes
3 boxes of 120 g nosler bt's
1 box of 140 g VLDs
1 box of 145 g Barnes LRX

All unopened- $110 shipped conus
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
7mm premium bullets fs- Nosler, Berger, Barnes-img_0035.jpg   7mm premium bullets fs- Nosler, Berger, Barnes-img_0043.jpg  

