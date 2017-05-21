Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
7mm premium bullets fs- Nosler, Berger, Barnes
#
1
05-21-2017, 09:01 AM
frankinaustin
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 119
7mm premium bullets fs- Nosler, Berger, Barnes
3 boxes of 120 g nosler bt's
1 box of 140 g VLDs
1 box of 145 g Barnes LRX
All unopened- $110 shipped conus
