Unread 03-05-2017, 10:13 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,431
7mm bullets and die set.
I have 200 ELD M 162 grain 60$ shipped
RCBS FL 7mm Rem Mag die set 25$ shipped
Hornady .308 die set. 20$ shipped.
