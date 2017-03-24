Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 7mm Bullets
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7mm Bullets
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-24-2017, 11:21 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 5
7mm Bullets
160 gr Accubonds-2 unopened boxes & 1 opened w/ 18 pieces

139 gr Hornady BTSP Interlock-4 unopened boxes & 1 opened with 75 pieces.

$180 shipped for all of it.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
7mm Bullets-7mm-bullets.jpeg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 338 300 grain bullets | Federal 6.8 SPC Ammo »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC