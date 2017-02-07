Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 7mm Berger bullets
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7mm Berger bullets
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-02-2017, 08:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Middle Tenn.
Posts: 175
7mm Berger bullets
I have one new unopened box of 100 7 mm 180 gr hybrids. I would like to trade for a box of 100 7 mm 180 gr VLD.
__________________


Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!

ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets | 7mm Speer bullets FS - "spring cleaning" »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC