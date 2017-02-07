Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
07-02-2017, 08:35 PM
200plus
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Middle Tenn.
Posts: 175
7mm Berger bullets
I have one new unopened box of 100 7 mm 180 gr hybrids. I would like to trade for a box of 100 7 mm 180 gr VLD.
