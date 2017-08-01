     close
7mm (.284) Bullets - Mixed Lot of 256+
Unread 01-08-2017, 01:48 PM
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 175
7mm (.284) Bullets - Mixed Lot of 256+
I have a bunch of 7mm bullets I pulled from loaded ammo. I needed the brass. Pulled with a collet bullet puller so there may be some minor handling marks on some. No damage that I can see.

Count is by weight (based on average of 10 bullets)

1) ~29, 160g, Nosler Partition (~$21.46 retail)
2) ~59, 154g, Hornady Interbond (~$33.04 retail)
3) ~90, 150g, Remington Core-Loct (~$30.60 retail)
4) ~78, 140g, Sierra Soft Point (~$22.62 retail)

Total should be about 256-258, based on the number of loaded rounds I pulled bullets from.

Per MidwayUSA, about $108 in bullets (at the eaches price).

I don't own a 7mm, so up for sale. Will sell at 70% off midwayUSA prices (eaches) and free shipping.

$32.40, USPS, Small, flat rate to lower 48.

PayPal, Money Order, what ever. Have a trade? Let me know.
    Unread 01-08-2017, 02:52 PM
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Location: Natrona Heights, PA
    Posts: 13
    Re: 7mm (.284) Bullets - Mixed Lot of 256+
    PM coming
    Unread 01-08-2017, 02:57 PM
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Location: Natrona Heights, PA
    Posts: 13
    Re: 7mm (.284) Bullets - Mixed Lot of 256+
    martinakl, I will take them cash if we don't have a trade.
