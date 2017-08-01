7mm (.284) Bullets - Mixed Lot of 256+ I have a bunch of 7mm bullets I pulled from loaded ammo. I needed the brass. Pulled with a collet bullet puller so there may be some minor handling marks on some. No damage that I can see.



Count is by weight (based on average of 10 bullets)



1) ~29, 160g, Nosler Partition (~$21.46 retail)

2) ~59, 154g, Hornady Interbond (~$33.04 retail)

3) ~90, 150g, Remington Core-Loct (~$30.60 retail)

4) ~78, 140g, Sierra Soft Point (~$22.62 retail)



Total should be about 256-258, based on the number of loaded rounds I pulled bullets from.



Per MidwayUSA, about $108 in bullets (at the eaches price).



I don't own a 7mm, so up for sale. Will sell at 70% off midwayUSA prices (eaches) and free shipping.



$32.40, USPS, Small, flat rate to lower 48.



PayPal, Money Order, what ever. Have a trade? Let me know.