7 wsm, 270 wsm, 22-250 brass FS NEW!



1 bag of 50 winchester 7mm wsm brass. $75 shipped



4 bags of 50 winchester 270 wsm brass. $65 each shipped



2 bags of 100 winchester 22-250 brass. $75 shipped



Prices are for paypal friends and family or MO. Paypal goods and services add 3.5% The best way to get ahold of me is I have for sale sealed new bags of the following brass for sale:1 bag of 50 winchester 7mm wsm brass. $75 shipped4 bags of 50 winchester 270 wsm brass. $65 each shipped2 bags of 100 winchester 22-250 brass. $75 shippedPrices are for paypal friends and family or MO. Paypal goods and services add 3.5% The best way to get ahold of me is kylefriez@gmail.com . Thanks for looking.