Re: 7 saum ammo boxes
I'm looking for a couple of factory ammo boxes (empty) for a coues deer hunt that I'm going on the first week of February. I just learned that my ammo has to be in factory boxes to get thru the border inspection and I don't have any anymore
Keith 903-818-4467
Kdc0824@yahoo.com
Make sure the same brand as your headstamp as well. Mexico DOES NOT PLAY with arms violations and the PENALTIES are uhhhhhhhh yeah. Real bad. Like you will be there forever. Good luck and don't do ANYTHING that isn't 100% in compliance with their laws. I lived there 6 yrs and getting an arms violation as a US citizen is a really bad deal.
