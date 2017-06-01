     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 7 saum ammo boxes
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7 saum ammo boxes
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-06-2017, 09:41 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 14
7 saum ammo boxes
I'm looking for a couple of factory ammo boxes (empty) for a coues deer hunt that I'm going on the first week of February. I just learned that my ammo has to be in factory boxes to get thru the border inspection and I don't have any anymore

Keith 903-818-4467
Kdc0824@yahoo.com
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-06-2017, 10:46 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,048
    Re: 7 saum ammo boxes
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by kdc0824 View Post
    I'm looking for a couple of factory ammo boxes (empty) for a coues deer hunt that I'm going on the first week of February. I just learned that my ammo has to be in factory boxes to get thru the border inspection and I don't have any anymore

    Keith 903-818-4467
    Kdc0824@yahoo.com
    Make sure the same brand as your headstamp as well. Mexico DOES NOT PLAY with arms violations and the PENALTIES are uhhhhhhhh yeah. Real bad. Like you will be there forever. Good luck and don't do ANYTHING that isn't 100% in compliance with their laws. I lived there 6 yrs and getting an arms violation as a US citizen is a really bad deal.
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « I need Berger Classic Hunters in .243/95g and .308/ 168g | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:09 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC