7 mm RSAUM Brass 7 mm RSAUM (Remington Brand) brass as follows:



101- new- necks turned (my gage has them at 0.0155) $125

49- 1x - turned (same neck 0.0155) $50

50- new - $75

100- new - pulled $150

32- 1x - $32



Shipping is extra and will depend on how much and how far but will be what it costs. Accepting Paypal. If you feel the price is off-base, make me a reasonable offer via PM. Thanks for looking!