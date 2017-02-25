Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7-300 norma mag equipment needed?
Unread 02-25-2017, 10:05 PM
7-300 norma mag equipment needed?
Hey guys, new to the board.

I was wondering what steps/equipment do I need to reduce the 300 norma mag down to 7-300. Who makes dies for this cartridge? Can Wilson make a custom die for seating?

I appreciate any help. Goal is strictly ELR, have a 1/8 tube and action ready.

Thanks,

RG
Unread 02-26-2017, 12:54 AM
Re: 7-300 norma mag equipment needed?
Whidden Gunworks and PT&G would be the first two I'd contact.

Whidden Gunworks – Technology Applied To The Art Of Shooting

Chamber Reamers, Headspace Gauges, and Firearm Accessories Since 1957 - Pacific Tool and Gauge

The biggest issue I can think of is finding a gunsmith that already has a chamber reamer. You'd want to use it I think to then get the dies made.
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
