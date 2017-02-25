Re: 7-300 norma mag equipment needed? Quote: pmr14 Originally Posted by Hey guys, new to the board.



I was wondering what steps/equipment do I need to reduce the 300 norma mag down to 7-300. Who makes dies for this cartridge? Can Wilson make a custom die for seating?



I appreciate any help. Goal is strictly ELR, have a 1/8 tube and action ready.



The biggest issue I can think of is finding a gunsmith that already has a chamber reamer. You'd want to use it I think to then get the dies made. Whidden Gunworks and PT&G would be the first two I'd contact.

