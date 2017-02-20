6XC brass - cheap

45 pieces of 6XC formed from 1x fired Lake City .308 Win.
Specs:
-Cases were formed to 6XC
-Necks are expanded and turned to .015"
-Deburred & chamfered
-Primer flash holes trued
-Stainless Steel Media tumbled
-Annealed on Bench Source
This is leftover brass I used to perfect the tooling and forming process for my Lapua brass. Some brass will have tiny imperfections on the shoulder from slight lube build-up, otherwise, this brass turned out really nice!
$35 PayPal Gift to sgrasseth72@gmail.com
- shipped to your door.