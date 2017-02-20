6XC brass - cheap



Specs:



-Cases were formed to 6XC

-Necks are expanded and turned to .015"

-Deburred & chamfered

-Primer flash holes trued

-Stainless Steel Media tumbled

-Annealed on Bench Source



This is leftover brass I used to perfect the tooling and forming process for my Lapua brass. Some brass will have tiny imperfections on the shoulder from slight lube build-up, otherwise, this brass turned out really nice!



$35 PayPal Gift to 45 pieces of 6XC formed from 1x fired Lake City .308 Win.Specs:-Cases were formed to 6XC-Necks are expanded and turned to .015"-Deburred & chamfered-Primer flash holes trued-Stainless Steel Media tumbled-Annealed on Bench SourceThis is leftover brass I used to perfect the tooling and forming process for my Lapua brass. Some brass will have tiny imperfections on the shoulder from slight lube build-up, otherwise, this brass turned out really nice!$35 PayPal Gift to sgrasseth72@gmail.com - shipped to your door. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger