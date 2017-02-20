Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 6XC brass - cheap
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

6XC brass - cheap
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-20-2017, 01:13 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 128
6XC brass - cheap
45 pieces of 6XC formed from 1x fired Lake City .308 Win.

Specs:

-Cases were formed to 6XC
-Necks are expanded and turned to .015"
-Deburred & chamfered
-Primer flash holes trued
-Stainless Steel Media tumbled
-Annealed on Bench Source

This is leftover brass I used to perfect the tooling and forming process for my Lapua brass. Some brass will have tiny imperfections on the shoulder from slight lube build-up, otherwise, this brass turned out really nice!

$35 PayPal Gift to sgrasseth72@gmail.com - shipped to your door.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
6XC brass - cheap-6xc-lc-big.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Berger 168gr 7mm Hunting VLD's PN28501 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:00 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC