6mm Remington brass
Unread 02-25-2017, 10:05 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: SW Wisconsin
Posts: 2
6mm Remington brass
I have 296 new primed rem brass, primed with cci bench rest primers
11 ww primed brass, once fired
9 rem primed brass, once fired
140 once fired rem brass
25 once fired brass
$225 shipped
Message me with any questions
