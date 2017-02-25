Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
6mm Remington brass
02-25-2017, 10:05 PM
Tdobber
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: SW Wisconsin
Posts: 2
6mm Remington brass
I have 296 new primed rem brass, primed with cci bench rest primers
11 ww primed brass, once fired
9 rem primed brass, once fired
140 once fired rem brass
25 once fired brass
$225 shipped
Message me with any questions
