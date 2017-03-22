6mm, 243 bullets fs or t Got some various 6mm bullets I probably wont use so I'll offer them here:



56 Hornady Spire HP 75 gr

79 Hornady Spire 100 gr

80 Speer Deep Curl 80 gr

35 Nosler Accubond 90 gr

58 Sierra Spitzer 100 gr



Would like to move all as a package deal. Will trade for lesser quantity of 95 gr Berger classic hunters or 85 gr SGK's.



Will also move for cash. $55 shipped to continental US gets them all. There is a total of 308 bullets. Offers accepted, I just want someone to be able to get some use of these.



Thanks.