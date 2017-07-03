6.5x47 Lapua Dies (New) Forster Precision Pluse Bushing Bump Neck Sizer Die with 3 Bushings (.287, .289, .291).

$65 shipped



Forster Bench Rest 2-Die Set

Full Length Sizer Die and Bench Rest Seating Die (New)

$65 Shipped.



$120 for both Shipped.



Text 815-440-5487 for pics.

-David Wheeler