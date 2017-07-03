Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


6.5x47 Lapua Dies (New)
Unread 03-07-2017, 12:31 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Dixon, IL
Posts: 4
6.5x47 Lapua Dies (New)
Forster Precision Pluse Bushing Bump Neck Sizer Die with 3 Bushings (.287, .289, .291).
$65 shipped

Forster Bench Rest 2-Die Set
Full Length Sizer Die and Bench Rest Seating Die (New)
$65 Shipped.

$120 for both Shipped.

Text 815-440-5487 for pics.
-David Wheeler
Unread 03-07-2017, 01:11 PM
Cuz Cuz is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2014
Location: Magnolia, texas
Posts: 120
Re: 6.5x47 Lapua Dies (New)
I'll take both. Send me payment information. Thanks
