6.5x47 brass
Unread 03-29-2017, 06:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 311
6.5x47 brass
I have 50 pieces of lapua 6.5x47 brass. It's been shot 4 times, with fairly light loads.

Pockets were nice and tight during the last reload. If I were set up to anneal, these would be going for another 4 reloads.

Best offer/trades/whatever is better than tossing it

Unread 03-29-2017, 07:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 311
Re: 6.5x47 brass
Sold
