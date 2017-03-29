Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
6.5x47 brass
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
6.5x47 brass
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-29-2017, 06:49 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 311
6.5x47 brass
I have 50 pieces of lapua 6.5x47 brass. It's been shot 4 times, with fairly light loads.
Pockets were nice and tight during the last reload. If I were set up to anneal, these would be going for another 4 reloads.
Best offer/trades/whatever is better than tossing it
#
2
03-29-2017, 07:18 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 311
Re: 6.5x47 brass
Sold
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Hornady 6.5mm 140gr AMAX for sale
|
WTB 300 wsm Norma or Nosler brass and dies
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:00 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC