#
1
04-26-2017, 05:26 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 384
6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
250 pieces of new 6.5x47 brass (Lapua), brand new, $250 shipped
250 Hornady 143 ELD-X bullets, same lot $75 shipped
Thanks
#
2
04-26-2017, 06:46 PM
Korhil78
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,818
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
I will take the 143 Gr eldx.
#
3
04-26-2017, 06:53 PM
turkeyfever
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 575
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
What is the lot number on brass
#
4
04-26-2017, 06:54 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 384
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
Elds are SPF
Paypal only on the brass, gift or $257 regular way.
#
5
04-26-2017, 06:57 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 384
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
Lot number on the brass is P01009801/3094416
2 of the boxes have that same lot number, the third box was bought at the same time, but I do not have the box to confirm its the same, I moved it into a plastic ammo container when I took out the first 50 to load.
#
6
04-26-2017, 07:18 PM
Cuz
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: Magnolia, texas
Posts: 124
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
If the brass is still available I will take it
#
7
04-26-2017, 07:19 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 384
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
Brass is SPF to Cuz
