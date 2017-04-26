Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
Unread 04-26-2017, 05:26 PM
6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
250 pieces of new 6.5x47 brass (Lapua), brand new, $250 shipped

250 Hornady 143 ELD-X bullets, same lot $75 shipped

Thanks

Unread 04-26-2017, 06:46 PM
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
I will take the 143 Gr eldx.
Unread 04-26-2017, 06:53 PM
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
What is the lot number on brass
Unread 04-26-2017, 06:54 PM
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
Elds are SPF

Paypal only on the brass, gift or $257 regular way.
Unread 04-26-2017, 06:57 PM
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
Lot number on the brass is P01009801/3094416

2 of the boxes have that same lot number, the third box was bought at the same time, but I do not have the box to confirm its the same, I moved it into a plastic ammo container when I took out the first 50 to load.
Unread 04-26-2017, 07:18 PM
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
If the brass is still available I will take it
Unread 04-26-2017, 07:19 PM
Re: 6.5x47 brass, 143 ELD-X
Brass is SPF to Cuz
