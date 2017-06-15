Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
06-15-2017, 07:23 AM
vegas steve
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,609
6.5mm nosler 140 rdf's fs
i have quite a few 140 nosler rdf's i dont need. was a 500 ct brick,i need to count and see how many are still in the box.if anyone is interested ill get a count and make great deal on them
#
2
06-15-2017, 09:19 AM
blinderthanascope
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: cave city ky
Posts: 72
Re: 6.5mm nosler 140 rdf's fs
I may take those RDFs sendin pm
#
3
06-15-2017, 09:39 AM
dsculley
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Orange Beach, AL
Posts: 195
Re: 6.5mm nosler 140 rdf's fs
Put me second in line please.
__________________
Dennis
Neither common sense nor common courtesy are very common any more!
#
4
06-15-2017, 10:18 AM
vegas steve
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,609
Re: 6.5mm nosler 140 rdf's fs
Blinder has first dibs,i will let everyone else know if anything changed thanks guys
