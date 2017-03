6.5mm Bullets for Sale I have a few different 6.5mm bullets I'd like to part with:



140gr Berger VLD Hunting - Partial box (42 count) - $18 shipped



140gr Hornady HPBT Match - 3 unopened boxes, one half box (350 count) - $25 per box shipped or $70 shipped for the whole lot of them.



Savage 12FCV .223 Rem, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50

Savage 12LRP .260 AI, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50

Savage 116FCSS .300 WM, Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x50 FFP