02-21-2017, 03:07 PM
Out Back
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 21
6.5mm Bulets..............
I have an assortment of 6.5mm Bullets That I don't use
70+ 130gr Berger Hunting
70+ 143gr Hornady ELD-X
30+ Lapua Scenars 123gr
20+ Barnes LRX 127gr
10+ Swift Scirocco II 130gr
$55 plus Shipping OBO
02-21-2017, 03:51 PM
tankgijohn72
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 78
Re: 6.5mm Bulets..............
Pm sent.
