6.5 SS dies FS For sale 1set of Whidden dies for a

6.5 SS. Used. Around 1k rounds loaded with them

120$ shipped.

Money order works the best for payment. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger

NRA LIFE MEMBER

Proud owner of 4 RBROS rifles!

Mule Deer Foundation Life Member

Wild Sheep Foundation Member __________________NRA LIFE MEMBERProud owner of 4 RBROS rifles!Mule Deer Foundation Life MemberWild Sheep Foundation Member