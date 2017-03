6.5 SAUM Brass, Lock-N-Load Overal Length Gauge, Wilson Case Length Gauge- 338LM, Montana Sling L.E Wilson Case Length Headspace Gauge in 338 LM- Like New Condition- $20 Shipped



Hornady Lock-N-Load Overall Length Gauge- Like New- $25 Shipped



135 pcs New 6.5 SAUM Brass- $210 Shipped (15 pcs New Remington 300 SAUM Converted by GAP to 6.5 SAUM, trimmed and necks turned 0.015'' & 120 pcs New Hornady Brass, WILL NOT SPLIT UP)



Montana Leather Sling- Like New- Black 1'' $35 Shipped



I prefer Paypal plus fees or Paypal Gift. *I would also accept USPS MO if you do not do PP.