6.5 Creedmoor Dies

Forster Ultra Micrometer seating Die, Plus Redding FL Sizing Die for the 6.5 Creedmoor.



$100 Shipped OBO





I sure liked the Forster Micrometer seating die over the Redding In my opinion a lot better Easy to read and can dial in .0005



If interested text me @ 775-303-8976 I don't have a home computer and come into town to use the one at the library.