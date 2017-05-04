Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
6.5 creedmoor brass for sale
6.5 creedmoor brass for sale
#
1
04-05-2017, 02:29 AM
muleystalker
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Bay Area, Ca.
Posts: 180
6.5 creedmoor brass for sale
I have some once fired 6.5 creedmoor brass for sale;
200 winchester match $100 shipped
100 Hornandy once fired $50 shipped
100 New unfired Hornandy in 2 50pc boxes $68 shipped
