Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
6.5 Creedmoor Brass, 250 count, $137.99 @ Midwayusa
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
6.5 Creedmoor Brass, 250 count, $137.99 @ Midwayusa
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-13-2017, 05:20 PM
martinakl
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 254
6.5 Creedmoor Brass, 250 count, $137.99 @ Midwayusa
In stock! Better get after it.
250 count for $137.99 ($0.55/piece).
They had a $10 coupon for orders over $100 this morning. That ought to cover a good part of the shipping!
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/32...s-65-creedmoor
I've seen once fired brass sell for more money.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
F/S Once fired Remington brass
|
WTS PACT Professional XP Chronograph
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:29 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC