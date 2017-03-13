6.5 Creedmoor Brass, 250 count, $137.99 @ Midwayusa



250 count for $137.99 ($0.55/piece).



They had a $10 coupon for orders over $100 this morning. That ought to cover a good part of the shipping!



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/32...s-65-creedmoor



I've seen once fired brass sell for more money. In stock! Better get after it.250 count for $137.99 ($0.55/piece).They had a $10 coupon for orders over $100 this morning. That ought to cover a good part of the shipping!I've seen once fired brass sell for more money.