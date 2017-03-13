Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 6.5 Creedmoor Brass, 250 count, $137.99 @ Midwayusa
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

6.5 Creedmoor Brass, 250 count, $137.99 @ Midwayusa
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 05:20 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 254
6.5 Creedmoor Brass, 250 count, $137.99 @ Midwayusa
In stock! Better get after it.

250 count for $137.99 ($0.55/piece).

They had a $10 coupon for orders over $100 this morning. That ought to cover a good part of the shipping!

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/32...s-65-creedmoor

I've seen once fired brass sell for more money.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« F/S Once fired Remington brass | WTS PACT Professional XP Chronograph »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC