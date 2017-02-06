Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
6.5 and 7MM bullets FS
6.5 and 7MM bullets FS
06-02-2017, 08:21 PM
gpo1956
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Russellville, Ar
Posts: 126
6.5 and 7MM bullets FS
I have the following for sale. Prices are shipped to CONUS.
90 .264 SST 129 gr $22.50
84 .264 Berger 130 gr VLD Hunting $33.00
76 .284 SST 162 gr $18.50
43 .284 Nosler Accubond 140 gr $$22.00
06-02-2017, 10:22 PM
JJMoody
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 318
Re: 6.5 and 7MM bullets FS
I'll take the Berger 130s. Pm me info.
«
300 saum and 7mm saum brass NEW. RP headstamp.
|
Hornady Lock n Load Ammo Plant stuff for sale
»
