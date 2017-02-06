Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5 and 7MM bullets FS
06-02-2017, 08:21 PM
6.5 and 7MM bullets FS
I have the following for sale. Prices are shipped to CONUS.
90 .264 SST 129 gr $22.50
84 .264 Berger 130 gr VLD Hunting $33.00
76 .284 SST 162 gr $18.50
43 .284 Nosler Accubond 140 gr $$22.00
06-02-2017, 10:22 PM
Re: 6.5 and 7MM bullets FS
I'll take the Berger 130s. Pm me info.
