6.5-284Norma I have a 6.5-284Norma in a savage, I have dies from Redding marked Norma, and a Forster die without Norma marked. I use the body dies from Redding and neck bushing die from Forster and seems to work very well.

Some time ago a salesman saying the two is not compatible. If the chamber on the rifle is a Norma I need to use die's marked Norma??

CIP give dimension for this cartridge, supplied by Norma, however I think Redding is the only die maker which has Norma marked? Nosler mark there ammo Norma.



Is there a different dimension for this cartridge, and where is the differences??? gunnar