6.5-284 lapua brass
Unread 02-13-2017, 09:51 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 12
6.5-284 lapua brass
55 peices of 6.5-284 lapua brass. About half once fired and half new. The new was loaded but the bullets were pulled. Has unfired primers but they have been SS media tumbled so they are dead.
$50 tyd
