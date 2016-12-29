     close
6.5 129 ABLR 4 boxes of 100
12-29-2016
6.5 129 ABLR 4 boxes of 100
I have 4 open boxes of these bullets. They are new and untouched. I just wanted to inspect them when I received them a couple of months ago.

$40 a box plus shipping. I can ship a single box for about $7.50 or two for $10.
At most shipping would be $12 for all 4 boxes.

No offers at this time. Cross posted.

Thanks
