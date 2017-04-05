Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
58 pcs Nosler 300 RUM
58 pcs Nosler 300 RUM
05-04-2017, 12:17 PM
BB28MX
58 pcs Nosler 300 RUM
I have 58 pcs of Nosler Custom 300 RUM brass that has never been shot. $100 or best offer. This was loaded ammo that I have pulled and deprived.
