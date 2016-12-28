Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
12-28-2016, 04:41 PM
jlnel
Junior Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 2
500 maximum, 500 linebaugh long, 500 linebaugh 1.6 50 alaskan
Hello, I'm looking for the following brass,
500 maximum,
500 linebaugh long,
500 linebaugh 1.6,
50 alaskan.
May be interested in some heavy hardcast bullets to match, .511-.512.
I don't need much, couple dozen cases is more than enough.
Thanks.
