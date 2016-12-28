     close
500 maximum, 500 linebaugh long, 500 linebaugh 1.6 50 alaskan
500 maximum, 500 linebaugh long, 500 linebaugh 1.6 50 alaskan
Hello, I'm looking for the following brass,

500 maximum,
500 linebaugh long,
500 linebaugh 1.6,
50 alaskan.

May be interested in some heavy hardcast bullets to match, .511-.512.

I don't need much, couple dozen cases is more than enough.

Thanks.
