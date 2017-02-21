Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
500 6.5 Creedmoor brass once fired factory
500 6.5 Creedmoor brass once fired factory
#
1
02-21-2017, 06:25 PM
midnightmalloy
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 492
500 6.5 Creedmoor brass once fired factory
Up for sale are 500 once fired Hornady 6.5 creedmoor cases. these are once fired from factory Hornady ammo.
$120 for it all and $15 shipping. I can possibly drop it off if you are in Colorado or Wyoming.
#
2
02-21-2017, 06:34 PM
Kodiak17
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Kodiak Alaska
Posts: 44
Re: 500 6.5 Creedmoor brass once fired factory
ill take it, how do you want paid?
#
3
02-21-2017, 06:54 PM
midnightmalloy
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 492
Re: 500 6.5 Creedmoor brass once fired factory
Sold thanks
