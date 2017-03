44 mag rel package all new stuff All new never used package on bullets and dies were opened but none used or missing out of bullets



Hornady 44spl/44 magnum Series II 3 die titanuim nitride dies

Rcbs case trimmer pilot

Rcbs #18 shell holder

Trim pro shell holder

1 box Hornady ftx 44cal 225gr ftx bullets

1 new bag Win 44 rem mag brass 100 ct





Trade for 264 win mag dies and brass or

6.5 cal berger 140gr vld hunting 143 gr eld x bullets



Sell package for $ 85 tyd in lower 48

Paypal you cover fees Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger