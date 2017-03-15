Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-15-2017, 01:10 PM
gj
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 51
4 sale 73 gr ELD match bullets.
4 and 1/2 boxes @22 cents each shipped to your door . OBO
radiationslave@hotmail.com
