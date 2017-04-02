     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 38/357 reloading set
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

38/357 reloading set
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-04-2017, 02:20 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Midwest
Posts: 233
38/357 reloading set
I've got 100 fired .38 special brass, 38 .357 mag fired brass, three plastic 38/357 cartridge boxes, RCBS combo 3 piece 38/357 die, 1000 CCI #500 small pistol primers, 1lb DuPont IMR 4064 smokeless powder, and a box of Speer 148gr Hollow Base Wadcutter bullets. Asking $100 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
38/357 reloading set-img_2354.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS 257 Wby. Brass and dies | What is a match bullet? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:31 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC