38/357 reloading set I've got 100 fired .38 special brass, 38 .357 mag fired brass, three plastic 38/357 cartridge boxes, RCBS combo 3 piece 38/357 die, 1000 CCI #500 small pistol primers, 1lb DuPont IMR 4064 smokeless powder, and a box of Speer 148gr Hollow Base Wadcutter bullets. Asking $100 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger