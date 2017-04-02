Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-04-2017, 02:20 PM
megastink
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Midwest
Posts: 233
38/357 reloading set
I've got 100 fired .38 special brass, 38 .357 mag fired brass, three plastic 38/357 cartridge boxes, RCBS combo 3 piece 38/357 die, 1000 CCI #500 small pistol primers, 1lb DuPont IMR 4064 smokeless powder, and a box of Speer 148gr Hollow Base Wadcutter bullets. Asking $100 shipped.
