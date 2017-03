378 Weatherby Brass and 338/378 dies Three boxes of new 378 Weatherby Brass. Bullets and powder pulled. 20 in a box for a total of 60 cases: 59 cases of 378 WBY and 1 case necked down to 338/378. Elephant on boxes.



One Full Length Die Set .338-378 WBY MAG. New, unused.



$100 money order for the entire set, plus shipping. I'll let you know how much the shipping will be when you confirm the sale. George