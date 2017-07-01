     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-07-2017, 03:55 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 19
375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
I have 200 New 375H&H brass and i have. 194 New 416 Rem mag brass for a $1.00 shipped in the US. Will only ship in lots of 50ct. We will make deal if you want all 375 are all 416
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 04:23 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Boise, ID
    Posts: 1,419
    Re: 375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
    What brand is the brass and what do you want for all of the 375 H&H?
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 04:29 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2015
    Posts: 19
    Re: 375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
    375 H&H is Winchester brass and 416 is Remington brass
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 04:51 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Boise, ID
    Posts: 1,419
    Re: 375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
    How much do you want for all 200 375 H&H?
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Wts 145 pieces of RP 300 rum brass | 223 WSSM Factory Loads 2 Boxes 64 Grain FS/FT »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:40 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC