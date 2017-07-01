Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
01-07-2017, 03:55 PM
Jayjay
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 19
375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
I have 200 New 375H&H brass and i have. 194 New 416 Rem mag brass for a $1.00 shipped in the US. Will only ship in lots of 50ct. We will make deal if you want all 375 are all 416
01-07-2017, 04:23 PM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,419
Re: 375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
What brand is the brass and what do you want for all of the 375 H&H?
01-07-2017, 04:29 PM
Jayjay
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 19
Re: 375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
375 H&H is Winchester brass and 416 is Remington brass
01-07-2017, 04:51 PM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,419
Re: 375 H&H and 416 Rem mag brass
How much do you want for all 200 375 H&H?
