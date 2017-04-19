Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page .340 Weatherby brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

.340 Weatherby brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-19-2017, 10:54 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Location: ND
Posts: 4
.340 Weatherby brass
Hello Folks I having just recently sold my .340 Weatherby rifle to a fellow who has NO interest in reloading at all, which is fine but I have around 80 rounds of once fired factory brass to get rid of the only thing I ask is that you USE the Brass dont just take it and do nothing with it!

If your interested and can USE this Brass please send me your shipping information to this email address
Karl.Kostman@netcenter.net
I will confirm the address with you and get the brass on the way to you, I dont want anything for the brass except that you will use it!
Thanks

Karl Kostman
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-19-2017, 12:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 282
Re: .340 Weatherby brass
Email sent. I'll take em.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 338 Edge brass FS | .300 weatherby brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC