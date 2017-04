338 Win Mag Brass, Bullets Prices are PLUS shipping







Brass:

100 pcs W-W Super NEW UNprimed $65

48 pcs W-W Super NEW PRIMED (was loaded with new brass, pulled, CCI 250 primers) $25

70pcs unknown firings (FL sized, primed with CCI 250, ready to load) $20





Bullets:

3 Boxes Nosler Partition 210gr $30 each

2 Boxes Nosler Partition 250gr $30 each

1 Box Sierra 210gr Gameking $18

1 box Barnes-X 175gr $20









