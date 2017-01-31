Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
338 stuff Bullets and brass
01-31-2017, 10:18 AM
shooter72
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 114
338 stuff Bullets and brass
338 hornaday 285ELD match bullets 9 box's - $270 shipped
Tula 338 laupa brass (once fired is what I was told never did anything with it) 180 pieces - $175 shipped
01-31-2017, 01:37 PM
shooter72
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 114
Re: 338 stuff Bullets and brass
sorry posted in wrong spot.
01-31-2017, 02:16 PM
shooter72
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 114
Re: 338 stuff Bullets and brass
Bullets are SPF
Brass available.
