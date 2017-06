338 RCM reloading Components I have a bunch of reloading components for 338 rcm. I'd like to sell everything together but let me know what you are interested in. 120 for the lot.



41 Barnes TSX BT 210 gr

83 Hornady FTX 200 gr

18 Nosler Accubond 200 gr



40 Hornady 338 RCM Cases (never loaded)

14 Hornady 338 RCM Cases (once fired)



RCBS 338 RCM Full Length Dies

