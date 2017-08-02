Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Reloading Equipment and Components
.338 norma dies
02-08-2017, 09:48 AM
calib
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: eastern,wa
Posts: 547
.338 norma dies
I have a 3 die bushing set from redding for sale they are slightly used maybe 400 rounds through them. Will throw in whatever .338 bushings I have I think I have 2 or 3.
$125 shipped
Also have the barrel and some brass fired through it posted in the gun parts section.
